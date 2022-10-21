Watch CBS News
Newark officials cracking down on owners of rundown, abandoned buildings

NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.

The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.

The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 7:21 PM

