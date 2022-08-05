Watch CBS News
Politics

New Yorkers say crime is a top priority in governor's race between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

What voters want from New York gov. race
What voters want from New York gov. race 01:36

NEW YORK -- As the November election for New York governor inches closer, voters have a lot on their minds. 

From crime, to education, quality of life and the economy, many we spoke with sounded off about what they believe should be the governor's top priority. 

"We need a strong governor," Manhattan resident Ava Schofield told CBS2. "Just strengthen what we already have."

Schofield lives in Manhattan with her two young daughters. She said she has a laundry list of priorities the governor should take on, but crime is at the top. 

"I think crime has really gotten out of hand, and I think people are not confident anymore," she said. "People can't ride the subways with the same level of confidence."

Whether current Gov. Kathy Hochul stays in office, or her opponent Congressman Lee Zeldin takes over, there's a great deal to take on.

"I would like to see, perhaps, a governor that would be a little more on the conservative side of the issues, with the criminals for instance," Manhattan resident Sander Shkreli said. 

A recent Siena Research Institute poll showed Hochul with a 14-point edge over Zeldin, with Hochul at 53% and Zeldin at 39%.

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy-Award Winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 7:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.