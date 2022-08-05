New Yorkers say crime is a top priority in governor's race between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin

What voters want from New York gov. race

NEW YORK -- As the November election for New York governor inches closer, voters have a lot on their minds.

From crime, to education, quality of life and the economy, many we spoke with sounded off about what they believe should be the governor's top priority.

"We need a strong governor," Manhattan resident Ava Schofield told CBS2. "Just strengthen what we already have."

Schofield lives in Manhattan with her two young daughters. She said she has a laundry list of priorities the governor should take on, but crime is at the top.

"I think crime has really gotten out of hand, and I think people are not confident anymore," she said. "People can't ride the subways with the same level of confidence."

Whether current Gov. Kathy Hochul stays in office, or her opponent Congressman Lee Zeldin takes over, there's a great deal to take on.

"I would like to see, perhaps, a governor that would be a little more on the conservative side of the issues, with the criminals for instance," Manhattan resident Sander Shkreli said.

A recent Siena Research Institute poll showed Hochul with a 14-point edge over Zeldin, with Hochul at 53% and Zeldin at 39%.