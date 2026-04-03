Yankees beat Marlins as baseball returns to the Bronx

The New York Yankees continued their fast start to the 2026 Major League Baseball season as they beat on the Miami Marlins in their home opener Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees took an early 2-1 lead on Aaron Judge's 2-run home run in his first Bronx at-bat of the season.

Yankees-Marlins all-time head-to-head results

Though the Marlins are not a traditional power, they hold one unique distinction in the annals of Major League Baseball. They are the only team in league history with a winning record against the Yankees, going 25-24, including the postseason, since interleague play started in 1997. That also includes Miami's six-game win over New York in the 2003 World Series.

Yankees right-hander Will Warren pitches in the first inning against the Giants at Oracle Park on March 28, 2026 in San Francisco. Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

The Yankees on Friday handed the ball to Will Warren, who allowed one run and five hits over 4 1/3 innings in New York's 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. The 26-year-old right-hander threw 54 of his 83 pitches for strikes.

The Marlins countered with righty Eury Perez, who allowed three earned runs over seven innings, but did not get the decison in Miami's 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies last Saturday.

Recap of the Yankees' West Coast swing

The Yankees came out of the starter's gate 5-1, including winning two of three against the Seattle Mariners earlier this week.

Pitching has been the story as New York allowed just six total runs in six games. For those scoring at home, that amounts to a minuscule 1.01 ERA, and the Yankees are doing it on the mound without three of the regular starters -- right-handers Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt, and lefty Carlos Rodón, who are each working their way back from injury.

Dating to Monday night's game, a 2-1 loss to Seattle, Yankees starters did not give up a run in 16 consecutive innings.

Offensively, two-time reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge was off to a slow start at the plate with just three hits and 11 strikeouts in his first 24 at-bats, but veteran designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has been among those picking up the slack, recording multiple hits in each of the five games he has played.

Yankees tickets and parking

There are plenty of seats available for the final two games of the series, on Saturday and Sunday.

By car, Yankee Stadium is accessible via I-87, or Major Deegan Expressway. For those traveling north, please use Exit 4 (East 149th Street/145th Street Bridge). For those traveling south, please use Exit 5 (East 161st Street/Macombs Dam Bridge).

For drivers using GPS, please use the following address: One East 161st Street, Bronx, New York.

Prepaid individual game parking must be obtained from City Parking's website, or by calling 718-588-7817.

Other ways of getting to Yankee Stadium

The Yankees strongly encourage fans to take mass transit to the stadium, namely the No. 4 and D line subway trains in the city. For fans outside of the city, Metro-North offers service to the stadium.

The stadium is also accessible via the Bx6, Bx13, Bx1 and Bx2 bus lines.

For more information on all of these, please visit the MTA's website.

New foods at Yankee Stadium in 2026

The Sticky Que Sandwich from Streetbird, Lucky Fries by Fuku, and Empanadas from Nuchas are among the new items this season.

In addition, Bronx native Christian Petroni is back this year with his "Parm to Table" concept.

For fans with a sweet tooth, the iconic Magnolia Bakery is joining the lineup for the first time this year. There is also mini chicken bucket, but it's not actually chicken. It's ice cream coated in candied corn flakes shaped to look like drumsticks.