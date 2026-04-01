Schlittler, Goldschmidt and Rice lead Yankees to 5-3 win over Mariners

Cam Schlittler pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer as the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Wednesday.

Ben Rice also homered and had an RBI double for the Yankees, who finished 5-1 on their West Coast trip to begin the season. They play their home opener Friday against the Miami Marlins.

Schlittler (2-0) yielded two hits in 6 1/3 innings and retired his last 16 batters, extending his scoreless start to the season. He struck out seven and walked none on 79 pitches, 58 strikes.

The 25-year-old right-hander blanked the Giants across 5 1/3 innings last Friday. He's permitted only three hits this year while striking out 15 batters. He and teammate Max Fried have each not allowed a run in two starts this season.

Brendan Donovan led off the bottom of the first with a double, but he was the only player to reach second base against Schlittler.

David Bednar needed 40 pitches to get four outs for his third save.

New York took a lead in the first on Rice's run-scoring double, and Goldschmidt connected off starter George Kirby (1-1) in the sixth for his first homer this season. It was Goldschmidt's first home run against a right-handed pitcher since June 6.

Rice added a solo shot in the ninth, his first home run this year.

Cal Raleigh drove in two runs for Seattle on a broken-bat single off Bednar with two outs in the eighth that trimmed it to 4-2. Dominic Canzone had an RBI single in the ninth.

Dating to Monday night's game, Yankees starters have not given up a run in 16 consecutive innings.

Up next

Yankees RHP Will Warren (0-0) starts Friday against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (0-0).

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (0-0) gets the ball Friday night on the road against Los Angeles Angels LHP Reid Detmers (0-0).