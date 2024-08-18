Flood watch in NYC area on Sunday. Map shows where heavy rain is the biggest threat.

Yellow Alert Sunday

We're tracking rain, storms and rough oceans Sunday and a Yellow Alert in play through the evening.

CBS News New York

After a round of scattered downpours and rumbles in the morning, midday will see a bit of a lull in the heaviest of the showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies and very humid air, even when it's not raining.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Flood watch

Scattered shower and t-storm coverage will increase again by mid-afternoon and continue into the night. The biggest threat will continue to be heavy rain leading to localized flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage areas.

A Flood watch is in effect west of New York City. With a tropical feel, rainfall rates in any downpours could easily be 1-2 inches per hour. But not everyone will see that. The severe weather risk is primarily to the southwest of the city, with gusty winds as the main concern should any develop.

Of course, this will not be the best beach day. You'll have some dry time, but the surf is very rough. There is a high rip current risk at all of our beaches into Monday.

Looking ahead

Overnight, scattered showers and storms will taper off and Monday will likely start off dry, mainly.

Another round of spotty showers and storms moves through Monday afternoon with a cold front. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s ahead of it.

Tuesday starts off cloudy with clearing skies and falling humidity through the day. Then get ready for a beautiful stretch of weather. Temps will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine and refreshing air. A true taste of September!

It looks like we'll get back into the 80s again later this week into next weekend.