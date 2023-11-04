Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/5 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 11/4/23 Evening Weather
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 11/4/23 Evening Weather 03:57

After eight straight weekends of rain on at least one day, it appears that we will finally break the streak this weekend. This comes at the perfect time for the New York City Marathon.

Clouds filled up the sky for most of Saturday, but milder temps also returned, with highs reaching into the lower 60s.

As we Fall Back early Sunday, skies will become partly cloudy for most. A stray shower is possible well north of the city. A low of 46 is expected in the city, while many of the suburbs will dip into the upper 30s.

Marathon Sunday looks really good for all the runners. Highs will once again top out in the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is anticipated.

This weather is excellent for leaf peeping. While most of our northwestern and western suburbs are already past their peak viewing times, the city, Long Island, along with central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore are peaking now.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 8:28 PM EDT

