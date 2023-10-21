Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Showers greet early risers Saturday before clearing out

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 10/20/23 Nightly Weather
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 10/20/23 Nightly Weather 03:24

Our seventh consecutive weekend to feature at least some rain is ahead of us, but it's not a washout.

Preceding it has been a wet Friday, in which over an inch of rain fell in some spots.

For tonight, on-and-off showers will continue, and some of them may be heavy at times. Lows will drop into the 50s.

Showers will greet early morning risers on Saturday, gradually clearing out by lunchtime. Additional rainfall totals will average generally between .25-1 inch. Higher amounts are possible north and east of the city.

Once the rain ends, gusty winds will develop, with gusts between 25-45 mph at times.

Highs will top out in the low 60s, with cloudy skies lingering into Sunday.

Those winds will also last through Sunday.

