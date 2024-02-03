First Alert Forecast: Sun returns, stays bright for most of next week!

The sun has returned, finally!

We'll have mostly sunny skies on Saturday for the first time since Jan. 23.

CBS New York

Temperatures will be seasonable, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s around the Tri-State Area.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with temps falling to around 30 degrees in New York City and the 20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be another bright one. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 40s.

We're almost a week out from our next chance for rain: Friday night into next weekend.

Enjoy this quiet, sunny stretch!