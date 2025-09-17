New Yorkers could be owed lost money, state comptroller says. How to find out if you have unclaimed funds

New Yorkers could be owed lost money, state comptroller says

New York residents may be owed unclaimed funds, the state comptroller says.

According to the Office of Unclaimed Funds (OUF), this money can come from utility deposits, trust funds, old bank accounts, uncashed checks or unused gift cards.

The state comptroller's office says a new law is helping New Yorkers get faster returns, and the OUF returns over $2 million to residents every day.

New Yorkers can find out if they have unclaimed money on the comptroller's website or by calling 1-800-221-9311.

For more information, visit osc.ny.gov/unclaimed-funds.

Funds claimed in Westchester County

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins is also urging residents to claim their lost money.

"Too often, people don't realize they're owed money. The truth is you could be one of them. It only takes a minute to check the state comptroller's website, and you may be surprised to learn that you have funds waiting to be claimed," he said.

Wednesday, the White Plains School District received more than $5,700 owed to them, and the White Plains nonprofit group My Sisters' Place received nearly $2,200.

According to data from the comptroller's office, there is nearly $443 million in unclaimed funds in Westchester County alone.