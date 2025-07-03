New York State comptroller announces unclaimed funds workshops. Here's when and where.

How to watch your finances this summer

Could there be unclaimed funds out there with your name on them? The New York State comptroller's office is taking new steps to make sure you aren't leaving money on the table.

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli says the Office of Unclaimed Funds returns an average of $2 million every day.

Unclaimed funds can stem from things like utility deposits, trust funds, old bank accounts, uncashed checks or unused gift cards.

"We're returning more than $2 million a day to New Yorkers, and my office is working to make it easier than ever to reclaim lost money, including mailing some checks directly to their rightful owners," DiNapoli said in a statement earlier this week.

How to search for NYS unclaimed funds

To help educate the public about the resources available, the comptroller's office will be hosting a series of workshops around the state during the month of July.

Here are the dates and locations:

July 7 on Long Island: 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hillside Public Library on Lakeville Road in New Hyde Park

July 10 in the lower Hudson Valley: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Croton-on-Hudson Village Hall on Van Wyck Street in Croton-on-Hudson

July 11 in Central New York: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Boilermaker Health & Wellness Expo at MVCC Utica Campus on Sherman Drive in Utica

July 19 in Central New York: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at OUF Cortland Pride at the Cortland Courthouse Park on Church Street in Cortland

July 19 in Western New York: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wellsville Main Street Festival on North Main Street in Wellsville

July 26 in the Capital Region: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Steinmetz Park Family Fun Day at Steinmetz Park on Lenox Road in Schenectady

July 30 in the mid/upper Hudson Valley: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ethelbert B. Crawford Public Library on Broadway in Monticello

CLICK HERE for an updated map of unclaimed funds by county and region. You can also search for and claim funds online here or by calling 1-800-221-9311.