American Airlines flight from New York to Milan turns back due to unruly passenger

An American Airlines flight from New York to Milan was forced to turn back hours into the flight after passengers say there was a frightening incident on board with an unruly passenger.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Flight 198 to Milan took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport around 7 p.m. Monday. Four hours into the journey, passengers say there was an announcement that the plane would be turning back to New York.

People on board said the disruption began when a man became irate after not receiving his preferred meal and being told he couldn't sit in an exit row with a baby. The situation quickly escalated.

"We've got this crazy man in the back"

"We kind of noticed a scuffle in the back. They were asking around if there were any police officers or Army members, or somebody who could help because there were no air marshals on. There was apparently somebody in the back, he was charging at the stewardesses. At some point, he charged past all of our seats and tried to barge into the pilot's cabin," passenger Krystie Tomlinson said.

"The guy was still in the back of the plane unprotected, unrestrained, which was a little bit scary considering we had a plane full of 300 people and there was no air marshal on board, and we've got this crazy man in the back," passenger Michael Scigliano said.

Passengers say they landed back in New York at 3 a.m. and then had to wait on the plane for the man to be escorted off by authorities. He will appear in court Tuesday in New York City.

As for the passengers, they stayed in the airport overnight, and their rebooked flight finally took off around 11 a.m. Tuesday, 16 hours after they left on their original flight.

CBS News New York has reached out to American Airlines and is awaiting a response.