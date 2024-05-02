New York TikToker charged with selling Ozempic, other misbranded weight loss drugs that caused "significant, life-threatening injuries"

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- A New York woman is accused of illegally selling weight loss drugs to her followers on TikTok.

Prosecutors say Isis Navarro Reyes, of Shirley, posted social media videos marketing drugs that appeared to be Ozempic, Mesofrance and Axcion.

In some cases, the drugs were contaminated with bacteria, and at least one victim developed lesions, according to prosecutors.

Reyes' actions "caused significant, life-threatening injuries to some victims and put all of her victims in harm's way," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams.

The drugs were not approved for sale in the United States, and Reyes is not licensed to administer prescriptions, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors urge "extreme caution" when buying weight loss drugs



U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York

"Recently, public interest in semaglutide and weight loss drugs has skyrocketed, and criminals have sought to take advantage of this interest for their ends. With this, the first misbranding and adulteration charges brought pertaining to semaglutide, Reyes will be held accountable for her conduct, and criminals should think twice before trying to sell weight loss drugs without a license to do so," Williams said in his statement. "This case makes clear that extreme caution and physician consultation should always be taken when purchasing medications, especially on social media."

Ozempic is approved for diabetes patients but has gained popularity for its weight loss benefits.

Undercover agent sends $375 for Ozempic

U.S District Attorney for Southern New York

Investigators say Reyes, 36, posted instructions about how to take the drugs and told her followers to contact her through an encrypted app to buy them. At one point, an undercover agent sent $375 for an order of Ozempic, which Reyes allegedly sent in the mail.

Prosecutors said the Long Island woman also goes by the name Beraly Navarro and sourced her supply from Central and South America. Some of the labels were in Spanish, which violates FDA regulations.

She was charged with smuggling, receipt of misbranded drugs in interstate commerce, dispensing of misbranded drugs while held for sale, conspiracy to introduce and delivery for introduction a misbranded drug in interstate commerce and dispensing of misbranded drugs while held for sale.