New York state schools will continue DEI efforts as Trump administration threatens funding, officials say

New York state education department won't comply with order to end DEI programs, officials say

The New York State Education Department says it is keeping diversity, equity and inclusion programs in schools despite the Trump administration threatening to pull federal funding.

In a statement, state education department director of communications JP O'Hare said:

"The New York State Education Department has consistently certified, on multiple occasions, that it does and will comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Given the fact that USDOE is already in possession of the guarantees by NYSED, no further certification will be forthcoming. The Board of Regents and State Education Department continue to work with New York's schools to increase equity, access, and opportunities in education for all New York State students."

Continued use of DEI practices could lead to "serious consequences," officials say

The Trump administration has argued DEI programs violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Thursday, the Department of Education sent letters to state commissioners, giving them until April 13 to sign and return a certification attesting their compliance with federal civil rights law.

The certification states in part, "The use of certain DEI practices can violate federal law. The continued use of illegal DEI practices may subject the individual or entity using such practices to serious consequences."

Those consequences could include losing federal funding, the letter says.

In January, President Trump signed executive orders ending DEI programs within the federal government and cutting funding for so-called DEI initiatives.