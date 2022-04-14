Health department report finds 78% of pregnancy-related deaths in New York state in 2018 were preventable

NEW YORK -- As part of an effort to address inequities and create safer birth experiences, the New York state Department of Health released a new report on maternal mortality.

The report found there were 41 pregnancy-related deaths in New York state in 2018.

According to the report, 78% of these deaths were found to be preventable.

In 46% of all pregnancy-related deaths, discrimination was found to play a probable or definite role.

Black women were found to be five times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women.