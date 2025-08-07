New York attorney general announces 1st deed theft case under new law

Two people accused of stealing a dying woman's home have been indicted on multiple felonies in New York's first case of deed theft.

Attorney General Letitia James says the case is the first of its kind brought under a new state law establishing deed theft as a crime and giving her office jurisdiction to prosecute.

According to the 11-count indictment, Deepa Roy, 68, and Victor Quimis, 39, are accused of committing deed theft. Quimis was arrested earlier this week. Police are still looking for Roy.

If convicted, they face up to 25 years behind bars.

The alleged theft of Renuka Bherwani's home

Kamal Bherwani says while his 88-year-old mother Renuka Bherwant was suffering from dementia and receiving hospice care, her home in Queens was stolen.

"I was extremely angry," Bherwani said. "When your parent is robbed and they're [at the] end of life and they're near death, nothing is worse than that."

Bherwani, who had power of attorney for his mother, said he found out about the alleged theft after opening mail sent to the home just before Christmas.

It's alleged that in 2024, Roy and Quimis forged Renuka Bherwani's signature on documents, transferring ownership of the home to themselves.

"The deed was notarized with a forged signature from a Nassau County notary, and they later forged additional documents, transferring ownership of home to an LLC, allowing Victor Quimis to take out a $552,000 mortgage on the property," James said.

It's alleged he then stole more than $300,000 after paying off the prior mortgage and liens in his name.

"She schemed for a long time to do this"

Back in 2020, in-home health aides started providing care to Renuka Bherwani and in 2022, when her husband passed away, it's alleged Roy began visiting her, telling the aides she was a friend and even trying to convince them to let her live in the home, which they denied.

"She schemed for a long time to do this," Kamal Bherwani said, adding his mom wanted company. "It was a pure betrayal by her. We thought she was a friend of my mom. We never met her. She would always come when we're not there."

Officials say deed theft is a growing problem.

"You may have been able to get away with it in the past, but your time is up," state Sen. Zellnor Myrie said.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of deed theft is encouraged to reach out to the New York Attorney General's Office by calling 1(800) 771-7755, emailing deedtheft@ag.ny.gov, or filing a confidential complaint.