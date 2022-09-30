Vandals spray New York's Russian Consulate with red paint after Russia moves to annex 4 Ukraine regions

NEW YORK -- The front of the Russian Consulate turned red overnight with a pair of vandals using a heavy-duty spray-painting device.

As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, this happened soon after Russia took another aggressive step to control large areas of Ukraine.

Diluted paint likely filled a soaking device with power-washer-like precision, launching a red spray onto much of the exterior of the Russian Consulate.

Police say two suspects took aim on East 91st Street on the Upper East Side around 1 a.m. Friday.

"I don't know what they did about the cameras, about being identified," one man said. "It's unfortunate, and it's sad."

Security videos collected by police from the consulate, a school and some luxury apartment buildings were being kept under wraps.

Some people who came to look and take cellphone photos said this is likely a reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin holding a signing ceremony for the illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by announcing an accelerated application for his country to join the NATO military alliance, and the Biden administration ramped up sanctions against Russia.

"What Putin is doing is illegal from A to Z, so you know, a little red paint, who cares?" one woman said. "So I'm glad that somebody is standing up and showing the real color of what's going on right now."

"They deserve all consulates to have this blood on their walls," Upper East Side resident Marina Kovalenko said.

It appears what happened is impacting appointment schedules. One man at the front door told CBS2 he needs to apply in person and get his passport renewed, but he was rescheduled and turned away.

New York City Police said this is being investigated as a possible bias incident.

"It's saying that Russia kills innocent people," Kovalenko said.

Consulate officials did not talk to reporters about the crime or the timetable for cleaners to finish getting the red out.