Rangers blow numerous leads in regulation, fall to Canadiens in overtime

MONTREAL -- Patrik Laine scored 3:20 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on Sunday night.

Brendan Gallagher and Christian Dvorak had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens, who trailed 4-3 heading into the third period. Jakub Dobes had 23 saves, including two highlight-reel stops before Laine ended the game, to improve to 5-0 for his career.

Alexis Lafrenière, Will Cuylle, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored, and Adam Fox had two assists for the Rangers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Jonathan Quick, who was in search of his 400th career NHL win, made 33 saves.

TAKEAWAYS

Rangers: New York extended its point streak to eight games (5-0-3).

Canadiens: Montreal fell behind by one goal on four separate occasions, only to respond with a goal of its own each time.

KEY MOMENT

Slafkovsky accepted a beautiful feed from linemate Cole Caufield before crashing into the goal, knotting the game at 4-4 with 7:08 left in regulation. It was Slafkovsky's second goal in his last three games after having gone 10 straight games without a goal.

KEY STAT

Lane Hutson had an assist on Slafkovsky's goal, extending his point streak to eight games (one goal, 11 assists) - a franchise record for rookie defensemen.

UP NEXT

Rangers host Ottawa on Tuesday to open a four-game homestand, and Canadiens host Tampa Bay to finish a three-game homestand.