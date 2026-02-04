Rangers trade star winger Artemi Panarin to Kings for prospect and conditional draft picks, report says

Mired in a brutally disappointing season, the New York Rangers reportedly traded star winger Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, just minutes before the NHL Olympic roster freeze.

The Rangers, who retained half of Panarin's remaining salary cap hit season, received 20-year-old forward prospect Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round draft pick, ESPN reported. If the Kings win a playoff round, the pick becomes a second-rounder. If they reach the Western Conference final, the Rangers also get a 2028 fourth-round pick.

That Panarin was traded is not a surprise. Last month, Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced in a letter to season ticketholders that the struggling franchise was going to embark on a retool instead of a rebuild, meaning there was the potential for several players to be moved, in some cases for NHL-ready talent.

The fact that the 34-year-old Panarin was in the final year of his seven-year, $81.5 million contract made him an obvious choice to put on the market.

Panarin also had a full no-trade clause, meaning he could control where he was traded. According to ESPN, he wanted to go to Los Angeles and Los Angeles only.

Not long after the trade, reports indicated Panarin and the Kings were closing in on a two-year extension that would have an average annual value of $11 million.

Panarin, who had 19 goals and 57 points this season, finished his nearly seven-year run with the Rangers with 205 goals and 607 points. Overall, he has 321 goals and 927 points in 804 career regular season games.

Panarin led the Rangers in scoring every season since signing with them as a free agent in 2019.