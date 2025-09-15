Rangers goaltender Ed Giacomin, a star during the 1960s and '70s, dead at 86

Ed Giacomin, a Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender and one of the faces of the New York Rangers' franchise in the 1960s and '70s, has died. He was 86.

Giacomin died of natural causes, a Rangers spokesperson said after the organization learned of the news from his family. A spokesperson for the NHL Alumni Association said Giacomin died at his home Sunday night.

Known for puck-handling and leaving the crease before it was common practice for netminders, Giacomin won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie in 1970-71 and backstopped New York to the Stanley Cup Final in '72.

"Giacomin routinely heard chants of 'Ed-die! Ed-die!' from adoring Madison Square Garden crowds," the NHL said in a statement. "We send our condolences to Eddie's family, friends and the many fans he thrilled throughout his memorable career."

A native of Sudbury, Ontario, Giacomin was a five-time All-Star during more than a decade with the Rangers from 1965-76 before finishing his career with the Detroit Red Wings. His No. 1 is retired in the rafters at Madison Square Garden in New York, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.

The Rangers in a statement said Giacomin personified what it meant to play for them, adding, "You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie."