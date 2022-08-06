New York Public Library's Belmont branch hosts anti-prom: "We get to feel included"

NEW YORK -- The New York Public Library's Belmont branch hosted its second ever "anti-prom" Friday night.

It offered a safe and inclusive space for teens to dress up, hang out and have fun.

Kids ages 12-18 are invited to celebrate personal expression, including embracing their sexuality, gender identity, culture and style of dress.

"Just to celebrate, have a party when they might not feel as accepted at their school dances," said Whitney Davidson-Rhodes, a young adult librarian for the Wakefield branch.

"It's going to be an opportunity for everybody who is LGBTQ+ to actually enjoy something for once and actually be appreciated," one student said.

"Like, we get to feel included, and we get to do fun stuff like design pens ... and we get to get free books," another student said.

This year's theme was "Bronx Rising" to celebrate resilience and perseverance in the wake of the pandemic.