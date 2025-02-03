New York to further shield doctors from abortion lawsuits after Louisiana indictment

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has taken another step to protect doctors in the state who prescribe abortion medications.

Monday's announcement came just days after a New York doctor was indicted by a grand jury in Louisiana for allegedly prescribing abortion pills online.

Hochul signed legislation enabling physicians prescribing abortion medication to ask pharmacies to print only their practices on the prescription label and withhold their personal names. The change takes effect immediately.

"Trying to have another level of protection for these doctors who are out there on the front lines, doing what they know is right, what they were trained to do. We must be there to support them," the governor said at the bill signing.

Hochul said she would not cooperate with any extradition order for the doctor charged in Louisiana.

Louisiana grand jury indicts New York doctor over abortion pill

Last Friday, a grand jury in West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana indicted Dr. Margaret Carpenter and her company for allegedly prescribing abortion pills online to a pregnant minor.

Prosecutors said the girl experienced a medical emergency after taking the medication and had to be treated at a hospital. It's unclear how far along she was in her pregnancy.

The case appears to be the first criminal charges against a doctor accused of sending abortion pills to another state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Louisiana has a near-total abortion ban, and physicians convicted of performing abortions, including with pills, face up to 15 years in prison, $200,000 in fines and the loss of their medical license.

Carpenter was previously sued by the attorney general of Texas for allegations of sending abortion pills to the state, though that case did not involve criminal charges.