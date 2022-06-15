Watch CBS News
New York Philharmonic kicks off concerts in the parks series with stop at Van Cortlandt in the Bronx

New York Philharmonic park concert series returns
NEW YORK -- A Big Apple summer tradition is finally back after a pandemic pause.

The New York Philharmonic put on a free concert Tuesday at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

It kicked off five days of free classical music concerts through Sunday, one in each borough.

The beloved summer tradition, which also includes fireworks, has been going on since 1965.

