New laws in effect in New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK -- As we start the new year, some new laws are now effect in New York and New Jersey.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new bill into law that legalizes natural organic reduction, popularly know as human composting.

Another new law requires all foods made and sold in the United States to feature a warning label for sesame. We're not just talking about the seeds on bagels and hamburger buns; sesame is added to protein bars, sauces and even ice cream.

Experts say more than 1 million people suffer from a sesame allergy.

The bill was signed into law in April 2021.

New York's Paid Family Act now includes siblings. The legislation provides eligible employees with up to 12 weeks of paid time off to care for a family member with a serious health condition.

Additionally, New York's gas tax holiday has come to an end; drivers will now have to pay the 16 cents a gallon after a six-month break.

In New Jersey, meanwhile, the minimum wage jumps to $14.13/hour, up from $13.