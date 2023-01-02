Watch CBS News
New law requires sesame allergy warning on food labels

NEW YORK -- With the new year comes new laws, including one that may be important to your health and wellness. 

All foods made and sold in the United States must now feature a warning label for sesame. 

We aren't just talking about seeds on bagels and hamburger buns. It's added to protein bars, sauces and even ice cream. 

According to the Food and Drug Administration, sesame is the ninth major food allergy in the U.S., affecting about one million Americans. 

Hillary Carter, a food allergy mother and advocate, as well as a board member for Latitude Food Allergy Care, helped lobby for the new law in Washington. 

She spoke with us about why it's important, what a sesame allergy is like, and the growing use of the ingredient. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.

