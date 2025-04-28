Watch CBS News
Sports

Brandon Nimmo ties club record with 9 RBIs in MLB-best Mets' rout of Nationals

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

Brandon Nimmo hit a grand slam and matched a franchise record with nine RBIs, helping the New York Mets pound Washington Nationals 19-5 on Monday.

Nimmo also hit a three-run drive in his seventh career multihomer game. The 32-year-old outfielder had four hits and scored four times after beginning the day with a .192 batting average.

New York earned a split of the four-game series. The Mets have won nine of 11 overall to improve to a major league-best 20-9.

Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos also homered for New York, which finished with 21 hits. Vientos connected for a three-run drive against Washington infielder Amed Rosario in the ninth.

James Wood and Nathaniel Lowe homered for Washington in the eighth.

The Mets had a 3-0 lead when Colin Poche replaced Nationals starter Trevor Williams (1-3) with two on in the sixth. Nimmo greeted the left-hander by ripping a 2-0 fastball deep to right-center.

An inning later, the Mets had the bases loaded when Nimmo sent Cole Henry's fastball into the right-field seats for his second career grand slam.

Nimmo added a two-run double in the eighth to tie the franchise record for RBIs set by Carlos Delgado in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees on June 27, 2008.

McNeil, who made his season debut Friday after missing 25 games with a right oblique strain, hit the first pitch of the fifth deep to right for his first home run of the year.

Griffin Canning (4-1) pitched five innings of four-hit ball for New York. He has won four consecutive starts for the first time in his six-season career.

José Ureña earned his first save of the season. He allowed five runs in three innings in his Mets debut.

Williams yielded five runs in a season-high 5 1/3 innings.

KEY MOMENT

Nimmo's sixth-inning shot broke open the game. It was his first homer since April 12.

KEY STAT

Nimmo was mired in a 7-for-47 (.149) slump with no extra-base hits in his previous 12 games before Monday.

UP NEXT

New York left-hander David Peterson (1-1, 3.29 ERA) starts Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series against Arizona.

Lefty MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.34 ERA) starts Tuesday as Washington opens a three-game series at Philadelphia.

CBS New York Team

The CBS New York Team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you New York web coverage on cbsnews.com.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.