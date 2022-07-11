New York launches new COVID hotline for people with questions about treatment

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new hotline for people who test positive for COVID-19 but don't have a health care provider.

The hotline, 888-TREAT-NY, combines the efforts of the state's Department of Health and New York City's Health + Hospitals Virtual ExpressCare system. New York City residents should call 212-COVID-19.

Once someone calls the hotline, they'll have a telemedicine visit, which will enable the medical providers to identify the appropriate COVID-19 treatment plan.

"Our new COVID-19 treatment hotline will provide New Yorkers with better access to early treatments that help prevent severe illness," Hochul said.

"Every New Yorker deserves access to quality, accessible health care, regardless of their insurance status. NYC Health + Hospitals' Virtual ExpressCare has helped connect thousands of New Yorkers to COVID-19 resources and I'm proud that, through this partnership with Governor Hochul and Commissioner Bassett, New Yorkers across the state, regardless of whether they have a health care provider, will now have access to critical and lifesaving treatments," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Anyone in New York state can call the hotline, or complete an evaluation online by CLICKING HERE. Folks with insurance will pay a co-pay based on their plan, and those without insurance will have it covered by the state.