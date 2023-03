Purple lights shine on NY landmarks to honor Women's History Month

NEW YORK -- Landmarks across New York were aglow Wednesday for the start of Women's History Month.

Purple lights were shining brightly on bridges, buildings and other iconic locations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation to celebrate the achievements of New York women.