Mikal Bridges' goes for 41 points as Knicks overcome monster Victor Wembanyama effort in win over Spurs

NEW YORK -- Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 41 points, and the New York Knicks overcame 42 from Victor Wembanyama in a monster Christmas debut to edge the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday.

Wembanyama set a Spurs' record for points on the holiday and added 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. The reigning Western Conference player of the week made six 3-pointers.

But Bridges shot 17 for 25 from the field, 6 for 9 behind the arc, to make sure the Knicks had just enough offense to win their fifth in a row and improve to 20-10.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Brunson scored 20 points. Josh Hart finished with 12 points, 12 boards and six assists.

Jeremy Sochan had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs.

TAKEAWAYS

Spurs: San Antonio had a chance to pull out a terrific win but gave up 17 offensive rebounds and was unable to get its hands on the ball at the end, with Hart grabbing two misses in the final half-minute to run out the clock.

Knicks: Bridges is often needed more for his defense than offense in his first season with the Knicks, but he reminded people on Wednesday just how good he can be with the ball in his hands.

KEY MOMENT

The Spurs were within one point with two minutes to go after two free throws by Chris Paul before Bridges made consecutive jumpers for a five-point lead with 1:18 to play.

KEY STAT

Wembanyama broke the Spurs' record for points on Christmas. LaMarcus Aldridge had 33 in 2016.

UP NEXT

The Spurs remain in New York to visit Brooklyn on Friday, while the Knicks visit Orlando on Friday.