Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby power Knicks to win over Pelicans

Jalen Brunson capped a 28-point, 10-assist performance with a driving floater and a layup in the final 1:06, and the New York Knicks surged in front late to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 130-125 on Monday night.

OG Anunoby had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Mohamed Diawara scored a career-high 18 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who've won three straight.

Zion Williamson scored a season-high 32 points for the Pelicans, who lost their fourth straight. Saddiq Bey and Jordan Poole each scored 26 for New Orleans and Trey Murphy III added 21 points.

Neither team led by more than 10 in a game characterized by a lot of scoring in the first half before defensive play intensified in the second.

The Pelicans led 75-72 at halftime, when both teams were shooting 50% or better. With 3:36 left in the game, the score was tied at 117 after Poole and Brunson had exchanged 3s.

Brunson rebounded his own missed 3 and hit a running floater just inside the baseline to give New York a 124-121 lead with 1:06 to go.

After Williamson's free throws, Brunson responded with a driving layup and Deuce McBride, who had 14 points, hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds to ensure the Knicks held on.

Diawara, who'd never previously scored more than five points in a game, had 13 by the end of the first quarter of what was just the Frenchman's third career start.

Bey scored 23 points in the first quarter.

Pelicans guard and native New Yorker Jose Alvarado was unavailable to play because of a two-game suspension stemming from his fight on Saturday night with Phoenix's Mark Williams.

Up next

Knicks: Visit the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.