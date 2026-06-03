Knicks watch parties set for 3 NYC locations as the excitement of the NBA Finals builds

The Knicks are the talk of New York City and points beyond.

With Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs set for Wednesday night in San Antonio, the Big Apple has three official watch parties -- inside and outside Madison Square Garden and in Central Park.

Read more: How to watch the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs

The city initially had some issues with the watch party outside the Garden, due to the chaotic nature of having so many people in one place, but ultimately the NYPD assured the powers that be it would find a way to make it all work -- as it always does.

Knicks fans will be watching their team play in the NBA Finals at three different watch parties in the city. CBS News New York

If you're unable to get into any of the watch parties but want to get caught up in the madness, there's a good chance the bar down the street will be jam-packed with Knicks fans eager to watch their team -- in its first finals appearance since 1999 -- take the next step toward its first championship in 53 years.

"Listen, it's been 27 years since we've been here. It's time for New York to finally celebrate. The city is electric," fan Joe Mannarino said.

Knicks excitement builds all over the 5 boroughs

SummerStage in Central Park was expected to be packed for Game 1, but the reality is the magnitude of this series likely means it will be overflowing with fans, weather permitting, for as long as the finals last.

Technically, the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue sells the merchandise of all 30 teams in the league, but CBS News New York found one section in particular to be a little busier than the others.

Watch: Knicks fans on what the NBA Finals mean to NYC and the cost of tickets

Fan Daniel Orlin said he tries not to get ahead of himself and picture what the city would be like if the Knicks pull off four more wins, but being present outside the Garden after the Knicks finished off Cleveland in the Eastern Conference finals gave him a sense of what could be to come.

"I just want to represent. It's a moment in time. Look, we're in the finals. We haven't been to the finals in 27 years," Orlin said. "Everyone's going nuts. Everyone's excited. This is a basketball city."

"I'm nervous for the Spurs, not the Knicks"

It's fanbase that is equal parts starved for a championship -- the Knicks last won it all in 1973 -- and not lacking in confidence.

"I'm praying. I'm going to church right now and making sure they win, because if the nuns can pray, I can pray," Gilda Abrenica said.

"I'm not nervous. I'm nervous for the Spurs, not the Knicks," Valerie Butler said. "The Knicks are gonna take it in four. Knicks in four."

Low on the list of concerns amongst the fans we spoke to were things like bedtimes, jobs, and anything else, really.

"I'm gonna skip work. I'm cutting out of work," Abrenica said.

"I'm going to the parade. I don't care if I have to take off. I'm going," Butler added.

This series is going well beyond the rabid nature of fandom. The Central Park Zoo has an agreement with the San Antonio Zoo. The winner of the NBA Finals will have a flag flying in the losing city's zoo for one day.

"Being a Knick is being a Knick forever"

Knicks fever is not just reserved for the city. Many fans are enjoying the team's playoff run in Nassau County.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman kicked off a pep rally Wednesday alongside a packed room of fans and some franchise legends.

Former champions Johnny Warren and Basketball Hall of Famer Earl "The Pearl" Monroe helped lead the Knicks to their last title all those years ago.

"Being a Knick is being a Knick forever," Monroe said.

Monroe said the energy surrounding this team reminds him of the franchise's glory days, and he credits much of that to Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' All-Star point guard.

"I think Jalen is a great leader, and I think all he has to do is continue what he does. He's an inspiration to guys who are near 6 feet tall, and you don't have to [be] a giant to be an outstanding player in the league," Monroe said.

Warren is also confident about the team's chances to bring home the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, but for a different reason.

"When they want to lock you down, they are playing outstanding defense, and I think defense wins championships," Warren said.