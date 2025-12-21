Watch CBS News
Jalen Brunson goes off, carries Knicks to wild win over Heat

Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 47 points and the New York Knicks overcame Karl-Anthony Towns' quiet night to beat the Miami Heat 132-125 on Sunday.

While Towns had just two points and six rebounds in 29 minutes, Mikal Bridges scored 24 points on 6-of-7 3-point shooting, Josh Hart added 13 points and 10 rebounds and OG Anunoby scored all 18 of his points all in the second half. The Knicks improved to 20-8 overall and 14-2 at home.

Kel'el Ware had 28 points and 19 rebounds for Miami. The Heat have lost seven of eight to fall to 15-14.

With Towns held scoreless over the first 25:02, and posting his fewest points since joining the Knicks, Brunson, Bridges and Anunoby picked up the slack, especially in the second half.

Ware made his fifth 3-pointer, then Jaime Jaquez Jr. hit a pair of free throws that cut New York's lead to 120-118 with 3:12 left. But the Knicks answered with an 8-0 run, keyed by Bridges' 3-pointer and three free throws from Brunson after a flagrant foul.

Brunson and Bridges combined for 45 of New York's 66 first-half points, with Bridges scoring 18 points. The duo made 9 of 13 first-half 3-pointers, including Brunson's 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in the second quarter that put New York up by four at halftime.

Heat: Host Toronto on Tuesday night

Knicks: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.

