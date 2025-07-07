Knicks hire Mike Brown as head coach, former 2-time NBA Coach of the Year

The New York Knicks took their time and in the end hired proven winner Mike Brown as their next head coach.

According to several reports, Brown's contract is for four years and will pay him $40 million.

Brown has "championship pedigree," Knicks president says

A former two-time NBA Coach of the Year, Brown takes over for Tom Thibodeau, who was fired on June 3, not long after leading New York to its first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years.

"Mike has coached on the biggest stages in our sport and brings championship pedigree to our organization," Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement. "His experience leading the bench during the NBA Finals, winning four titles as an assistant coach, and his ability to grow and develop players will all help us as we aim to bring a championship to New York for our fans."

The Knicks tapped Brown as a candidate early on in their search, but did discuss the job with others, including former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and at least two current NBA assistant coaches. Brown then had his second interview early last week and the job was offered to him not long after.

He inherits a franchise that hasn't won a championship in 52 years, but is certainly considered a current title contender. New York is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 50 wins and has four playoff series victories over the last three seasons.

With what is expected to be a loaded roster that already includes star point guard Jalen Brunson, power forward Karl-Anthony Towns, and small forward OG Anunoby, Brown will be expected to at the very least get the Knicks to the NBA Finals sooner rather than later.

Who is Mike Brown?

Brown, 55, appears to have the pedigree to be successful in New York, having amassed a .599 winning percentage as head coach of three teams and won championships as an assistant under two of the greatest head coaches in NBA history, Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr.

During his first run as a head coach, Brown took the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2006-07, only to get swept by Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs. Two seasons later, Brown guided the Cavs to a franchise-record 66 wins and a spot in the Eastern Conference finals, earning him his first Coach of the Year Award.

He was fired after the 61-win 2009-10 regular season ended with a six-game loss to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals.

Following a brief stint as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Brown returned to coach the Cavaliers in 2013-14, but they missed the postseason and he was let go again. He finished his six seasons in Cleveland with a 305-187 record during the regular season and 42-29 mark in the playoffs.

Brown then served as an assistant under Kerr with the Golden State Warriors, winning three championships in six seasons before being hired as head coach of the Sacramento Kings, with whom he went 107-88 in two-plus seasons. The highlight was a 48 wins and a playoff appearance in 2022-23, which earned him his second Coach of the Year Award.

Brown was fired by Sacramento 31 games into the 2024-25 season.

Overall, Brown has a record 454-304 in the regular season and 50-40 in the postseason.