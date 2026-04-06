NYC students playing tennis in unlikely places as after-school program aims to boost sport citywide

Students in New York City are learning to play tennis in unlikely places -- their school hallways, cafeterias and auditoriums -- thanks to a free after-school program.

New York Junior Tennis & Learning has students volley and rally wherever they can. Sometimes that means across lunch tables, but the students make do with whatever space they have.

Their school gyms are often reserved for other after-school programs happening at the same time.

"We're very creative when it comes to not having the gym. We love to use our imagination to really play tennis," said 9-year-old Addison Absolam, a student at P.S. 9 in Brooklyn.

"You get to run around, get that exercise," 10-year-old Laila Leslie added.

Enjoying tennis, with limited resources

The NYJTL program emphasizes that fancy equipment and large courts are not necessary to enjoy the game of tennis.

Deja Martyr, a product of the program nearly 20 years ago, is now its manager.

"I feel like I'm a living testament of how long the program has shaped me," Martyr said.

Limited space and resources in city schools have not stopped students from forming teams that compete in tennis tournaments citywide.

"They get to continue that skill and then develop it," Martyr said.

Making tennis more accessible

NYJTL runs dozens of after-school programs in more than 30 school buildings, mostly in Brooklyn. Leaders say it is the largest youth tennis and education nonprofit in the nation, serving around 90,000 children.

"I feel like I'm really in the moment while I'm playing," Addison said.

The program is part of a larger mission to make tennis accessible year-round through the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development.

"It allows families to keep those costs, which can be upwards of $3,000 per child, it allows them to have a space, and enriching space for young people," said Ian Porchia, deputy director for COMPASS at DYCD.

The P.S. 9 students are proving that you can build a team without a court. It just takes a little space and a spark of creativity.

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