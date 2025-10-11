Matthew Schaefer scores spectacular first NHL goal, but Islanders fall to Capitals

Aliaksei Protas had two goals and an assist, and the Washington Capitals beat New York 4-2 on Saturday night, spoiling the Islanders' home opener.

Martin Fehervary and Ryan Leonard also scored for Washington. Defenseman Jakob Chychrun had two assists and Alex Ovechkin added one, and goalie Logan Thompson finished with 34 saves to help the Capitals rebound from a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in their season opener earlier this week.

Matthew Schaefer, the top overall pick in this year's NHL Draft, got his first career goal for the Islanders, and Anthony Duclair also scored. Ilya Sorokin had 25 saves as New York fell to 0-2.

Fehervary got the Capitals on the scoreboard 1:50 into the game, and Protas made it 2-0 with 6:08 remaining in the first as Chychrun intercepted a pass by Jean-Gabriel Pageau and found Protas in the slot.

Leonard made it 3-0 when his shot deflected off Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield and past Sorokin at 9:50 of the second period.

Protas struck again with 4:30 left in the middle period after the Islanders' Tony DeAngelo turned the puck over at the offensive blue line, leading to a breakaway that the Capitals' forward finished for his second of the night.

Duclair scored a power-play goa with 1:09 left in the second before Sorotkin denied Protas a hat trick with a sprawling save at the buzzer to keep it 4-1 heading into the third.

Schaefer dove at a loose puck during a scramble in front to cut the deficit to two earlyat 4:28 of the third for his first NHL goal. Washington challenged the play for goaltender interference but the goal was upheld after a review.

Up next

Capitals: visit the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Islanders: host Winnipeg on Monday.