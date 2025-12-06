New York not changing hepatitis B vaccine guidance after CDC panel vote, health officials say

New York has no plans to change hepatitis B vaccine guidance after a Centers for Disease Control advisory panel voted to stop recommending a first dose for newborns.

New York City's acting health commissioner called Friday's vote against longstanding vaccine guidance "concerning and unscientific," adding it will not change recommendations from the city or state.

"I want to be very clear, as the city's doctor, that the standard of care in New York City and New York state remains that children who are born, babies who are born, should have a dose of the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of delivery," Commissioner Michelle Morse said.

CDC panel "absolutely wrong," NYC health commissioner says

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 8-3 to recommend delaying the hepatitis B vaccine until a child is 2 months old for babies born to mothers who test negative for the virus.

Members of the panel were appointed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine critic.

"Although I know that the members of ACIP see themselves as experts, objectively, they are not," Morse said. "The person who suggested that there wasn't adequate evaluation of the hepatitis B vaccine, of its safety, et cetera, is absolutely wrong."

President Trump praised the panel's move and signed a memorandum to "fast track" a comprehensive evaluation of vaccine schedules.

Committee members Dr. Evelyn Griffin, from left, Dr. James Pagano, Dr. Retsef Levi, Dr. Catherine Stein, Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Mina Zadeh, executive secretary of the CDC's Advisory Committee On Immunization Practices, meet on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Megan Varner / Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York won't change school vaccine requirements

The New York State Department of Health said the birth dose, which the CDC has recommended for over 30 years, is crucial because infants are at the greatest risk of chronic hepatitis B if they are exposed at birth.

"We haven't had a case of hepatitis B in New York state since 2017 because we've had a very successful policy," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

State health leaders said they would stick to the longstanding guidance on hepatitis B and other vaccines, as well as vaccine requirements for schools.

Students are required to show proof of hepatitis B immunity to attend school in New York, usually in the form of proof of vaccination.

State guidelines say "a positive blood test for hepatitis B surface antibody," is also acceptable, but it requires repeated blood draws over time.

"No scientific reason whatsoever"

Dr. Irwin Redlener of Columbia University criticized the advisory panel's vote, calling it a move to chip away at the public's confidence in vaccines.

"There's really no scientific reason whatsoever to stop doing a procedure that was actually saving millions of lives and millions of children," Redlener said.

He also said delaying the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine puts babies at risk.

"It's untreatable. Once you have it, you have it," Redlener said. "You set those children up for when they grow up, even into adolescence, they end up with chronic liver disease."

The recommendations must be approved by the CDC director. However, most public health policies are left to the states.