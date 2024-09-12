New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she has common form of skin cancer

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she has a common form of skin cancer

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Hochul told reporters she is having a procedure to remove it.

"My doctor discovered a basal cell carcinoma -- a tiny, tiny speck on my nose. You can't even see it," Hochul said. "I'm going to have a small removal procedure. I'm not going under. It's local anesthesia. It will be occurring Friday morning. I'll be back to work an hour later, but there will be a bandage on my nose."

The governor said it's a diagnosis common in her family. She is encouraging everyone to get regular check-ups and to take the proper measures to protect your skin.

What is basal cell carcinoma?

According to the American Cancer Society, basal cell skin cancer is one of the most common types of skin cancer. It is often related to sun exposure.

It tends to grow slowly and it's very rare for that type of cancer to spread to other parts of the body. However, if left untreated, it can grow into nearby areas and invade the bone or other tissues beneath the skin.