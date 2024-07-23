New York Giants 2024 training camp set to start. What fans need to know.

NEW YORK -- All eyes will be on quarterback Daniel Jones when the New York Giants begin training camp on Wednesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jones is coming off an injury-riddled 2023 season that left many wondering if he's indeed the player to lead the Giants offense going forward.

The Giants initially rewarded Jones with a four-year, $160 million contract following his solid 2022 season. However, the veteran signal-caller struggled to begin 2023, in part due to a weak Giants offensive line, and then injured his neck in Week 5, knocking him out for three weeks. He then blew out an ACL during his Week 9 return.

Overall, Jones threw for just 909 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

Jones participated in OTAs back in May and is said to be on course to make the start when the Giants open the regular season on Sept. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.

New York Giants training camp schedule for 2024

The players were expected to arrive on Tuesday in advance of Wednesday's first practice. The workouts will be held at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford.

Recapping the New York Giants offseason

With Jones' situation in flux, general manager Joe Schoen got busy revamping a roster that finished 6-11 last season, a year after going 9-7-1 and winning a playoff game. Schoen's biggest move was beefing up the pass rush by acquiring Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers and signing him to a franchise-record five-year, $141.5 million contract.

Schoen then selected Malik Nabers, a multi-faceted wide receiver from LSU, with the sixth overall pick in the draft. The Giants are hoping Nabers brings explosiveness to the passing game, which has generally played second fiddle to the run-heavy approach of the offense for the last several seasons.

Schoen pivoted from losing star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency to signing dependable Devin Singletary. Schoen also addressed the offensive line by bringing in veteran guard Jon Runyan.

The Giants lost backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in free agency to the New York Jets and then signed veteran Drew Lock, who spent the previous five seasons as mostly a backup with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

Other notable signings included wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Gunner Olszewski, and cornerback Jalen Mills.

It remains to be seen how the Giants will effectively replace tight end Darren Waller, who retired during the offseason.

New York Giants 2024 preseason schedule

The Giants will play three preseason games, including their annual tilt with the Jets.

Aug. 8 : 7 p.m., vs. the Detroit Lions.

: 7 p.m., vs. the Detroit Lions. Aug. 17 : 1 p.m., at the Houston Texans.

: 1 p.m., at the Houston Texans. Aug. 24: 7:30 p.m., at the New York Jets.

New York Giants 2024 regular season schedule

The Giants, as usual, have six NFC East games on the schedule, with home and away matchups against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

The Giants will play three primetime games:

Sept. 26: Thursday Night Football, vs. Dallas Cowboys

Thursday Night Football, vs. Dallas Cowboys Oct. 13: Sunday Night Football, vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday Night Football, vs. Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 28: Monday Night Football, at Pittsburgh Steelers

They will also play an away game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

CBS will carry three Giants games:

Oct. 6: 4:25 p.m., at Seattle Seahawks

4:25 p.m., at Seattle Seahawks Nov. 24: 1 p.m., vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 p.m., vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec. 15: 1 p.m., vs. Baltimore Ravens

The full schedule is as follows:

Week 1 (Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.): vs. Minnesota Vikings

vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 2 (Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.): at Washington Commanders

at Washington Commanders Week 3 (Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.): at Cleveland Browns

at Cleveland Browns Week 4 (Sept. 26 at 8:15 p.m.): vs. Dallas Cowboys

vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 5 (Oct. 6 at 4:25 p.m.): at Seattle Seahawks

at Seattle Seahawks Week 6 (Oct. 13 at 8:20 p.m.): vs. Cincinnati Bengals

vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 7 (Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.): vs. Philadelphia Eagles

vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 8 (Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m.): at Pittsburgh Steelers

at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9 (Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.): vs. Washington Commanders

vs. Washington Commanders Week 10 (Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.): in Germany, at Carolina Panthers

in Germany, at Carolina Panthers Week 11: Bye week

Bye week Week 12 (Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 (Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.): at Dallas Cowboys

at Dallas Cowboys Week 14 (Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.): vs. New Orleans Saints

vs. New Orleans Saints Week 15 (Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.): vs. Baltimore Ravens

vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 16 (Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.): at Atlanta Falcons

at Atlanta Falcons Week 17 (TBD): vs. Indianapolis Colts

vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 18 (TBD): at Philadelphia Eagles