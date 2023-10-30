Giants quarterback Daniel Jones cleared to return after missing 3 games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to return to the lineup after missing three games with a neck injury.

Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones was seen by a spine surgeon on Sunday before the game against the Jets and was cleared for contact. The coach expects Jones to practice fully on Wednesday.

Jones had been ruled out of the Jets game on Friday so he was not eligible to play in the 13-10 overtime loss.

The Giants (2-6) could have used him since veteran backup Tyrod Taylor was forced to leave the game midway through the second quarter after hurting his ribs going to the turf in front of the Jets bench. Practice squad player Tommy DeVito finished up.

Taylor was held overnight in Hackensack Medical Center for observation. Daboll said Taylor was still sore on Monday and had not been released, noting the injury was considered serious.

DeVito, who had been promoted to the roster the past three games, took over and the Giants basically ran the ball the rest of the game with Saquon Barkley carrying a career-high 36 times for 128 yards in a game dominated by the defenses on a rainy day.

The Giants finished with minus-9 yards net passing.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March, was hurt in the fourth quarter against Miami on Oct. 8 after he was hit on a blind-side sack. In recent weeks, he has been limited to throwing the ball in practice and helping the scout team go through preparations for the upcoming opponent.

Jones has continually said he was feeling better, but the final OK came Sunday. Daboll said the test was conducted Sunday because that's when the doctor was available to conduct it.