New York Giants fire defensive coordinator Shane Bowen after blowing another late lead

The New York Giants have fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, interim coach Mike Kafka announced Monday. Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen has been named as the interim replacement.

The changes came after the team lost its sixth consecutive game to drop to 2-10 this season. It was yet another fourth-quarter blown lead in a season full of them, with Detroit racking up 494 yards and winning 34-27 in overtime.

"I just had an opportunity to watch the tape, to look back at a few weeks, to watch a lot of the defense, watch a lot of what was going on, the communication. And just felt like this was the right time to do it," Kafka told reporters Monday.

The Giants have allowed nearly 28 points a game, have the worst run defense in the NFL and rank 30th out of 32 teams overall. Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.

Kafka initially said after taking over for fired coach Brian Daboll that he was not immediately making any other changes to his staff beyond promoting tight ends coach Tim Kelly to succeed him as offensive coordinator. He also held off from making any moves following his debut, saying he and his assistants were excited to attack the week.

"When I got the job, I didn't want to make a lot of rash decisions and jump to anything really quick. I wanted to have some time to sit back, evaluate, look at it, and figure out what the best thing to do was. So wanted to be calculated in how I handled it, and thought today was the right time," Kafka said Monday.

Losing a fifth game this season when leading by double digits was enough to cost Bowen his job just past the midway point of his second season on the job. That also happened at Dallas on Sept. 14, at New Orleans on Oct. 5, at Denver on Oct. 19 and at Chicago on Nov. 9, the latter of which was the final straw for ownership with Daboll.

Kafka said Monday he has a lot of faith in Bullen to take over the role.

"I think he's a smart coach, I think he's detailed, he's aggressive, and his room has had a lot of production. I think he's ready for the task, I know he's ready for the task," said Kafka.