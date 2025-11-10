New York Giants fire head coach Brian Daboll, according to reports

The New York Giants are firing head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, according to multiple reports, one day after the team fell to 2-8 on the season with a Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter both cited sources saying that Daboll is out in his 4th season with the Giants. CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones also reported Daboll's firing.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be New York's interim head coach, according to Rapoport.

General manager Joe Schoen and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen remain in their current roles, according to The Associated Press.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke / AP

Daboll and Schoen have been on the hot seat all year after a terrible 2024 season in which the Giants finished 3-14, one of the worst records in franchise history.

Team president and co-owner John Mara opted to bring them back anyway.

Daboll finishes with a 20-40 record as head coach of the Giants.

New York hired him in 2022 after he spent four seasons as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator. He led the team to the playoffs in his first season, but failed to put up a winning record every year since.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.