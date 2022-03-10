Watch CBS News

New York DMV announces redesigned driver's licenses and learner's permits

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

New York DMV announces redesigned driver's license 00:22

NEW YORK -- The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is redesigning driver's licenses and learner's permits.

Starting Thursday, New Yorkers who apply for a new license or ID will receive a card with new security features.

The DMV said added security will prevent tampering and counterfeiting.

This is the DMV's first redesign since 2013.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 10, 2022 / 2:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.