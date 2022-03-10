New York DMV announces redesigned driver's licenses and learner's permits
NEW YORK -- The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is redesigning driver's licenses and learner's permits.
Starting Thursday, New Yorkers who apply for a new license or ID will receive a card with new security features.
The DMV said added security will prevent tampering and counterfeiting.
This is the DMV's first redesign since 2013.
