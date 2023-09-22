New York Rep. Mike Lawler discusses possible government shutdown on "The Point"

Rep. Mike Lawler discusses possible government shutdown on "The Point"

NEW YORK -- Congress returns to Washington on Monday for a last-minute effort to avoid a painful government shutdown.

So far, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been unable to convince hard-right Republicans to approve a temporary funding bill by the end of September.

New York Congressman Mike Lawler told CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus would offer a continuing resolution, known as a CR, to buy time until the end of the year.

"We've crafted a bipartisan CR to keep the government funded while we focus on addressing major issues, including reining in spending," Lawler said.

One of the issues is finding a way to keep social security and Medicare solvent.

Lawler says it might mean increasing how much is taken out of paychecks for the programs.

You can see the entire interview Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" on CBS2.