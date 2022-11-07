Watch CBS News
New York Comedy Festival returns with more than 150 shows across five boroughs

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Sometimes, we could all use a good laugh. This week, you're in luck. 

The New York Comedy Festival is back and better than ever. 

Starting Monday night, more than 200 comics will take the stage at venues all over the city. The festival runs until Nov. 13 and features more than 150 shows. 

It's a chance to see your favorite comedians and check out new performers. 

Comedy club legend Caroline Hirsch started the festival in 2004. She's been discovering and promoting comedy talent since the 1980s at her club Carolines on Broadway.

She joined CBS2 with one of this year's headliners, standup comedian and actress Patricia Williams, better known as Ms. Pat. 

CLICK HERE and watch the full interview above for more information. 

November 7, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

