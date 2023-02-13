New York City's 3rd cannabis dispensary opening in Union Square
NEW YORK -- New York City's third legal dispensary for recreational marijuana opens Monday in Union Square.
It will be located on East 13th Street near Broadway.
The dispensary will operate under a license held by a nonprofit organization that helps people break the cycle of poverty, homelessness and incarceration.
The state legalized recreational marijuana use in March 2021 and has awarded licenses to dozens of dispensaries.
