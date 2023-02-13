Watch CBS News
New York City's 3rd cannabis dispensary opening in Union Square

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City's third legal dispensary for recreational marijuana opens Monday in Union Square. 

It will be located on East 13th Street near Broadway. 

The dispensary will operate under a license held by a nonprofit organization that helps people break the cycle of poverty, homelessness and incarceration. 

The state legalized recreational marijuana use in March 2021 and has awarded licenses to dozens of dispensaries. 

CBS New York Team
February 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

