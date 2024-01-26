Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Sunday morning due to rain, snow and wind

By Giorgio Panetta

First Alert Weather: Friday evening update - 1/26/24
First Alert Weather: Friday evening update - 1/26/24 03:39

Our First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Sunday morning due to a coastal low that will bring a combination of rain, snow inland and gusty winds to the coast that will affect travel.

First Alert Yellow Alert Sunday morning, wide variety of weather, snow/mix inland, rain & coastal effects; 30-45 mph gusts; 2-6" snow; .75-1.25" rain
What to expect

Rainfall amounts are around 1 inch for many.

Snowfall is well inland -- above 750-1,000 feet in elevation. A heavy, wet snow is expected for places like Kiamesha, Monticello and Livingston Manor. They could stack up 2-6 inches. A place like Middletown could see a slushy mix, but it's mainly rain south of I-84.

Wind could reach 30-45 mph at the New Jersey coast and on Long Island. This could stack up water and cause some minor beach erosion. Our coastline is vulnerable.

Timing

Saturday 10 p.m. - Sunday 3 a.m.: Light to moderate rain arrives, a little snow in the coldest spots.

Sunday 3 a.m. - noon: The brunt of the system. Another wave of rain, snow well north, the gusty coastal winds kick in. 

Sunday noon - 3 p.m.: Calmer. Latest models showing a lull in any action.

Sunday 3 p.m. - Monday 2 a.m.: Lighter snow and leftover showers return. Cold air sinks south and a little snow is possible closer to the city very early Monday morning. 

Monday is colder and blustery.

