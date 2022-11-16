Watch CBS News
New York City taxis set to increase metered fares by double digits

NEW YORK -- Get ready to dig deeper into your wallet when you catch a cab.

The price of a taxi ride in New York City is about to go up by double digits -- the first increase in a decade.

Just Tuesday, the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission voted for a 23-percent hike on metered fares.

Uber, Lyft, and other ride-share drivers will also see a boost in compensation.

The new increases are expected to take effect by the end of the year.

