New York City speed cameras to operate 24/7

NEW YORK -- Starting Monday, speed cameras in New York City will be on all the time.

The Department of Transportation said the city's 2,000 automated speed cameras will operate 24/7.

Previously, the state authorized the cameras to operate on weekdays only.

Drivers going faster than 25 miles per hour will be fined.