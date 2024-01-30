Watch CBS News
New York City Council overrides Mayor Eric Adams' veto of solitary confinement ban

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council on Tuesday voted to override the mayor's veto of the bill banning solitary confinement.

The move was celebrated by advocacy groups against solitary confinement.

The mayor spoke out against the City Council vote, saying in part, "It will make staff in our jails and those in our custody less safe by impairing our ability to hold those who commit violent acts accountable."

In December, the City Council passed the bill 6 to 1.

The bill requires individuals in custody spend at least 14 hours outside their cell in shared spaces. Anyone involved in a violent incident while in custody would be separated from the general population.

City jails have limited the use of solitary confinement in recent years, but this is the first official ban.

