New York City Council votes to end solitary confinement in city jails

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council voted Wednesday to end solitary confinement in city jails.

The bill passed on a vote of 6 to 1.

In recent years, city jails have limited the use of solitary confinement, but this is the first move to ban it entirely.

Mayor Eric Adams' administration says it does not support solitary confinement and the city has not used the practice for years.