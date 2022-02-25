New York City schools lifting outdoor mask mandate starting Monday

NEW YORK -- New York City students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks on the grounds outside schools next week.

Chancellor David Banks announced the change Friday morning, saying it will start Monday.

"Throughout the pandemic, our schools have remained some of the safest spaces for our students and staff, thanks to our gold standard health and safety protocol," he said in a statement. "I am so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC public schools."

Masks will still be required for everyone inside school buildings.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said her team will reassess the statewide school mask mandate after students return from winter break.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Check back with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.